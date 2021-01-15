Lee Brice, Jake Owen and more will perform virtually at Island Time Music Festival

Lee Brice, Jake Owen and LoCash are confirmed to play during this year’s Island Time Music Festival. The event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Other performing artists include Runaway June, A Thousand Horses, Vince Gill, Blackberry Smoke, Levi Hummon and many more. Kellie Pickler is set to host alongside her husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs. The four-night festival, which is in its 12th year, will return in February 2021.

The Island Time Music Festival benefits the children of Isla Mujeres, a Mexican island off the coast from Cancun. It supports The Little Yellow Schoolhouse, a school for special needs children, enabling kids to enroll in the school free of charge. The event also helps raise money for The Little Yellow Schoolhouse through an annual auction. Past auction items have included a variety of vacation packages, trips to sports events and more.

General admission tickets for the Island Time Music Festival are available now. The four-night event will take place Feb. 24-27, 2021.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com