Take a look at Parker McCollum’s new video for ‘To Be Loved By You’

January 18, 2021 Staff Country Daypop

Parker McCollum has shared the new video for his single, “To Be Loved By You.” The track follows McCollum’s hit single “Pretty Heart,” and marks his first new music since his Hollywood Gold EP.

McCollum partnered with director Peter Zavadil for the video, who has worked with everyone from Billy Ray Cyrus and Kenny Rogers to Keith Urban and Darius Rucker. McCollum released Hollywood Gold back in October, which debuted at No.10 on Billboard’s Country chart, and featured writing contributions from Chris Stapleton and Randy Montana. The release also marked the highest-selling debut EP of the year. McCollum also scored his first No.1 single, “Pretty Heart,” which topped the Country Airplay chart in December, and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

Take a look at the video for “To Be Loved By You” – here.

Parker McCollum Kicks Off the New Year with a New Video

Via www.thecountrydaily.com
Parker McCollum ended 2020 with his song “Pretty Heart” hitting number-one on the…
 