‘The Marksman’ starring Liam Neeson wins the weekend box office with $3.2M

Liam Neeson’s The Marksman takes the number one spot at this weekend’s box office after taking in $3.2 million. The action thriller, directed by Robert Lorenz, follows a rancher and former Marine (Neeson) living in an Arizona border town who must help a young boy (Jacob Perez) escape a Mexican drug cartel. Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, and Teresa Ruiz also star.

Wonder Woman 1984 took the second spot at the box office during the Martin Luther King weekend after earning $2.6 million. The Croods: A New Age fell to the third spot, taking in just over $2 million, which brings its global grand total to $133.9 million after eight weeks in theaters. The Tom Hanks-starring News of the World came in at number four after bringing in $1 million. Monster Hunter starring Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy, fell to number five this weekend after earning $920K.

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com