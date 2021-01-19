‘Ozark’ and ‘The Crown’ lead the Critics Choice Awards Nominations:

Netflix’s Ozark and The Crown each earned six Critics Choice Award nominations, announced on Monday. Streaming service Netflix led the field with 26 nominations and premium cable network HBO followed close behind with 24 nods.

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Mrs. America (FX), Schitt’s Creek (Pop) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) earned five nods apiece, while Better Call Saul (AMC) and The Plot Against America (HBO) each are up for four awards.

Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement, “We are so thrilled to be celebrating the incredible work that was released during this extended season. In a year when the need for entertainment was undeniable, the industry rallied to deliver beautiful series that delighted us, educated us, challenged us, and most importantly, brought us all together.”

Winners will be announced during a March 7 ceremony hosted by entertainer Taye Diggs.

