President-elect Joe Biden volunteers, President Trump works on MLK Day of Service

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering as the Presidential Inauguration Committee partnered with local, state and national organizations virtually for a National Day of Service. The Bidens filled food boxes at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff volunteered at Martha’s Table in Washington, D.C. A statement by the inauguration committee said, “The National Day of Service is an opportunity for all Americans to unite and serve at a time when the global pandemic calls on all of us to work together and support our communities.”

The White House designated Monday as a working day for President Donald Trump. A daily schedule released by the White House to reporters said, “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

The inaugural committee sponsored a “United We Serve” virtual celebration with participants including the surviving children of King — the Rev. Dr.Bernice King and Martin Luther King III. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. was closed to the public through Thursday for security reasons connected with Wednesday’s inauguration.

Editorial credit: Perfect 5hot / Shutterstock.com