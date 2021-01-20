President Trump pardons Steve Bannon and 141 others in final hours in office

The White House said in a statement that Trump granted a full pardon to Bannon as prosecutors pursued “charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project,” adding, “Mr. Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen.” Bannon, a former senior White House adviser, was arrested and charged in August for allegedly defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in connection to an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall” in 2018.