Garth Brooks Performs ‘Amazing Grace’ at Inauguration of Joe Biden

Garth Brooks performed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Brooks delivered a soaring rendition of “Amazing Grace” alongside the U.S. Marine Band. Following his performance, Brooks made his way over to Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden to shake their hands, and also took time to hug former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Brooks received the invitation to perform directly from Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and called the opportunity to perform on the historic day an “honor.” Brooks previously performed “We Shall Be Free” during Barack Obama’s inaugural event on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2009.

The country superstar was one of three artists who had the opportunity to perform at the inauguration, including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

