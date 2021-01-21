President Biden signs executive orders on his first day in office after inauguration ceremony

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed multiple executive orders that will set the tone for his new administration, aimimg to immediately reverse policies by President Donald Trump.

As one of his first acts as president, Biden signed the 17 orders before reporters in the Oval Office. Among the orders was one mandating that the United States rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change. Trump announced the U.S. departure from the pact in 2017. The process to rejoin will take 30 days.

On the topic of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden halted the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization and also signed an order requiring face coverings to be worn inside all federal buildings in the country for the first 100 days of his presidency. Masks and distancing will be required in federal buildings and state and local governments will be asked to do the same.

Wednesday’s orders also reverse several policies on immigration, including an expansion under Trump of immigration enforcement in the United States and halting construction of the wall along the Mexico border by terminating the national emergency declaration that was used to help pay for it. Biden also reversed Trump administration restrictions on U.S. entry for travelers from primarily Muslim and African countries.

At the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day, Biden signed the Inauguration Day Proclamation and two documents making his nominations to the Cabinet and sub-Cabinet official.

