Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, with the biggest-ever streaming total for a country album.

The 30-song set logs the 22nd-largest streaming week for an album in the US, and the third-largest ever for a non-R&B or hip-hop album. Dangerous: The Double Album follows Wallen’s debut set If I Know Me, which was released in April 2018 and went on to a No.13 peak on the all-genre chart in August 2020. The set reached No.1 on Top Country Albums and contained three country airplay No.1s: “Up Down” (featuring Florida Georgia Line), “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Chasin’ You.”

