JoJo Siwa Comes Out as Member of the LGBTQ+ Community

After confirming she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, 17-year-old social media star Jojo Siwa opened up about ‘coming out’ in a candid Instagram Live over the weekend.

The star thanked her fans for their “endless amount of love and support” following her viral video, in which she showed off a T-shirt her cousin gifted her that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” The YouTube personality said in a 15-minute Instagram video, “I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy. Now that I got to share that with the world, it’s awesome… I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!”

Siwa also shared that her parents have been supportive, saying, “You know what my dad said? He said, ‘Hey man, love is universal.’ My parents have known. My mom said she’s known for the last two years. She’s like, ‘I just know with you!’ Around two years ago, she was like, ‘I don’t think you only like boys, that’s totally OK.’ My family is awesome.”

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com