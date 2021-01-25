President Biden to sign South Africa travel ban to mitigate spread of new strain of Covid-19

On Monday, President Joe Biden will sign a travel ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who were recently in South Africa, where a new strain of Covid-19 has been identified. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that available vaccines appear to be less effective against new, more contagious strains of Covid-19, but that they’ll still likely provide enough protection to be worth getting.

Biden will also reinstate travel restrictions that were rescinded by former President Donald Trump in January, which would ban the entry of non-U.S. citizens from the U.K., Ireland and much of Europe. Brazil would also be affected.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the agency was “putting in place this suite of measures to protect Americans and also to reduce the risk of these variants spreading and worsening the current pandemic. The CDC also announced that it will remove the option for airlines with flights from countries that lack Covid-19 testing to apply for temporary waivers for some travelers. The agency will implement the order on Tuesday.