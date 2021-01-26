Billboard Music Awards 2021 to take place in May

Billboard announced Monday that the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will take place in May, airing live May 23 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

This year’s host, musical performers and nominees have yet to be announced. Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place in October after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with singer Kelly Clarkson hosting the event.

Editorial credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com