Jane Fonda to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26 that Jane Fonda will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The 83-year-old actress, whose acting career spans six decades, we receive the honor when the Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28.

Fonda is a seven-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee. She is also a 2x Best Actress Oscar winner, and an Emmy Award winner. Fonda’s most memorable on-screen roles include projects like 9 to 5, Klute, Coming Home, Barefoot in the Park, The Newsroom, and On Golden Pond. Fonda will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace & Frankie, which will be Netflix’s longest-running original series.

The Cecil B. de Mille Award is given annually to “a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry” and is named after one of the most successful filmmakers in American history. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, and more.