Randy Travis and wife Mary appear on Dan Rather’s “The Big Interview”

Country music icon Randy Travis and his wife Mary appeared on an all-new episode of The Big Interview With Dan Rather for a rare sit-down on Wednesday, January 27.

Filmed remotely utilizing both Zoom and in-person camera teams, Travis, through his wife, explains his road to recovery and the fight to regain his mobility, speech, and singing seven years after enduring a debilitating stroke; and the couple share their incredible love story and the pivotal moment Mary knew her husband was ready to keep fighting for his life. Travis also reflects on his powerful rendition of “Amazing Grace” at the 2016 Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. You can watch a clip of the interview here.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather airs every Wednesday at 8pE/5pP, only on AXS TV.

Editorial credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com