Former president Trump names new legal defense team for impeachment trial

Just one day after CNN first reported that five members of former President Trump’s defense team had departed, his office announced that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. will now head the legal team for his second impeachment trial.

Trump faces an article of impeachment charging incitement of insurrection, and the trial is slated to begin next month after Senate leaders agreed to wait until Feb. 9 to give the former president enough time to form a defense.

Schoen, a federal criminal defense lawyer, called it “an honor” to represent Trump “and the United States Constitution” in a press release. Castor, the former acting attorney general in Pennsylvania, similarly labeled his joining the team “a privilege.” “The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history,” Castor said. “It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”

The new legal team members were announced following reports that Butch Bowers, the former lead attorney expected to defend Trump, left the defense team. Four other members also departed the team, including Deborah Barbier, Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris.

Trump announces legal team for Senate impeachment trial Via www.nbcnews.com He says lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his defense and came after a…

Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com