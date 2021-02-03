‘Black Panther’ director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

“Black Panther” director and co-writer Ryan Coogler is developing a television series set in the movie’s fictional futuristic kingdom of Wakanda. The Walt Disney Co said that in a statement that the new series for the Disney+ streaming service will be created as part of a five-year television deal with Coogler’s Proximity Media production company.

Coogler is currently working on a movie sequel to 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” which is scheduled to arrive in theaters in July 2022. The original “Black Panther” took in $1.3 billion at box offices around the world and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars. The movie starred the late Chadwick Boseman, and Marvel Studios have confirmed that the role will not be recast following Boseman’s death in August 2020.

Disney said in December that it plans to release 10 new TV series each in the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. No release date was announced for the “Wakanda” series under development.

