Dan + Shay debut new song “Glad You Exist”

Dan + Shay are debuting their new single, “Glad You Exist.”

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney shared on social media: “To us, ‘Glad You Exist’ is more than just a song. “It’s a message of gratitude and hope. A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time,” “Glad You Exist” is available for pre-order/pre-save now.

Next up, Dan + Shay will appear on NBC’s The Voice as ‘Battle Advisors’ to Blake Shelton. Fans can tune in to The Voice on Monday, March 1 on NBC.

