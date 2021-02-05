Dan + Shay debut new song “Glad You Exist”

Dan + Shay are debuting their new single, “Glad You Exist.” 

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney shared on social media: “To us, ‘Glad You Exist’ is more than just a song. “It’s a message of gratitude and hope. A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time,”  “Glad You Exist” is available for pre-order/pre-save now

Next up, Dan + Shay will appear on NBC’s The Voice as ‘Battle Advisors’ to Blake Shelton. Fans can tune in to The Voice on Monday, March 1 on NBC. 

Via www.cmt.com
Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com