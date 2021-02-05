“Riverdale” poster featuring season 5 reveals 7-year time jump

The CW teased Riverdale Season 5 with a poster revealing a 7-year time jump. The network posted on social media Thursday, featuring older versions of the show’s characters.

The poster, along with the caption “7 years later,” shows Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and other characters, along with Pop’s Diner. Riverdale will make a 7-year time jump in next week’s episode, taking the characters from high school graduation into adulthood. A promo for the episode shows Archie as a soldier, Jughead as a published writer, Veronica as a new wife and Betty as an FBI agent.

The CW renewed Riverdale for a sixth season this week. You can stream new episodes of Riverdale every Thursday free only on The CW here: http://go.cwtv.com/genRVRyt

Editorial credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com