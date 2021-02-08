House Democrats to introduce $3,000 per child benefit as part of Biden relief package

February 8, 2021 Staff News Daypop

House Democrats plan to unveil legislation Monday to provide $3,000 per child to tens of millions of families as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Under the proposal, the Internal Revenue Service would provide $3,600 over the course of the year per person younger than 6 years old and $3,000 per year for children aged 6-17, with payments sent monthly beginning in July. It also includes a provision decreasing the payments for couples who earn more than $75,000 per year and couples earning more than $150,000 per year.

The proposal comes after the Senate approved a budget resolution and the House passed a blueprint instructing committees to begin drafting its own relief legislation, the first step which allows House Democrats to bypass needing at least 10 Republicans to vote to advance the legislation.

Stimulus update: Democrats to unveil $3,000 child benefit as part of Biden relief package

Via www.msn.com
House Democratic leaders will unveil legislation Monday that would give millions of families at…
 