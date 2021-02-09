‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ lead the Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations: See The Full List of Nominees

The nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, with Mank leading with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10.

Mank is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman, Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried,f an Best Director for David Fincher, amongst others. Minari is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung, Best Young Actor/Actress for Alan Kim, and Best Acting Ensemble, and more.

In the television categories, Ozark and The Crown lead the nominees with six nominations each. Netflix leads both film and television nominations with 72 in total. HBO/HBO Max comes in second with 24 nominations followed by Amazon Studios with 18.

The Critics Choice Awards, which honors both film and television, will take place live on The CW on March 7 at 7 p.m. EST. Taye Diggs is returning to host for the third consecutive year.

See the full list of nominees at the link here.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com