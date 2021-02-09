Trump attorneys denounce upcoming impeachment case as Senate leaders set rules for trial

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell have agreed to the rules for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Trump’s legal team, however, slammed the process as an effort to silence a political opponent. Trump’s legal team also filed a brief on Monday, denying that Trump had a part in inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which occurred while Congress was certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of President Joe Biden

Under the agreed-upon rules (which can be found here), the process will begin Tuesday with four hours divided equally to present arguments on the constitutionality of the trial. That will be followed by 16 hours to present their case at trial Wednesday for whether Trump must be held responsible for the riots. The rules also allow for senators to question both parties for a total of four hours following the presentations. There will be two hours of arguments on whether the Senate will consider motions to subpoena witnesses and documents.

Editorial credit: Nuno21 / Shutterstock.com