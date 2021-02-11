Bruce Springsteen arrested on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving in N.J. last fall

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated in a New Jersey recreation area last November. The 71-year-old was given three citations during his Nov. 14, 2020, arrest, for suspicion of DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to a National Parks Service spokeswoman, adding that Springsteen was “cooperative” during the process. Springsteen has a court date in the next few weeks, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest Wednesday. It was unclear why the news was revealed only now.

Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa live mainly on a 400-acre horse farm in Colts Neck, N.J., just east of Freehold, N.J., where Springsteen spent his childhood.