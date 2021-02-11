Jameson Rodgers & Luke Combs Debut “Cold Beer Calling My Name” Music Video

Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs just released the video for their collab “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”

Jameson shares the story of how Luke came to sing on the track, “‘Cold Beer Calling My Name” is a song I wrote with my buddies, Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler, and Alysa Vanderheym. Hunter had this idea and it’s a fun, easy song, but it actually took us two or three writing sessions to finish it up. Once we finished it up we knew it’d be a cool- or I thought it’d be a cool song to have somebody on it. At the time, I was out with Luke Combs and so I asked Luke if he’d like to sing on it. I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself and so it work out”

Check out the video for “Cold Beer Calling My Name” from Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs – here.

