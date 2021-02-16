Brandy Clark to release deluxe version of “Your Life is a Record” on March 5

Songwriter Brandy Clark released her third studio album, Your Life Is A Record last year, and to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the project, Clark will release a deluxe version of the album on March 5.

In addition to the original’s 11 songs, the deluxe version of Your Life Is A Record offers six bonus tracks, such as “Remember Me Beautiful.” The deluxe album features collaborations with Brandi Carlile (“Like Mine” and “Same Devil”) as well as Lindsey Buckingham (“The Past Is The Past”), a well as live renditions of two tracks from the album, “Pawn Shop” and “Who You Thought I Was.”

Clark will also perform her first ticketed livestream concert on Saturday, March 6, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com