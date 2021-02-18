56th Annual ACM Awards to return to Nashville on April 18

After postponing last year’s ACM Awards ceremomy to September and socially distancing the show due to COVID-19, the Academy of Country Music announced that the 56th annual ACM Awards will be back in Nashville on April 18. The show will be broadcast on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, and will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming global streaming service.

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music in a statement: “We’re thrilled to return to Music City’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle. A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

The 56th ACM Awards airs April 18 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Academy of Country Music Awards Return To Nashville in 2021 Via www.countrynow.com The ACM Awards will return to Music City in 2021. The Academy of Country Music, dick clark…

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com