FBI investigating NY Gov. Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes amid pandemic

The FBI and the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn, NY have begun an investigation into how New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration handled the state’s nursing home crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. Neither Cuomo nor any administration official has at this point been accused of any wrongdoing.

According to a report Wednesday, the investigation is focused on top members of Cuomo’s coronavirus task force. Members of Cuomo’s task force include New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. The latter drew scrutiny this month after she seemingly admitted the governor’s team withheld information related to COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes.

Cuomo has faced bipartisan scrutiny over his handling of the nursing home crisis, focusing on Cuomo’s March 25 memo directing nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients at their facilities. The order was later rescinded.

