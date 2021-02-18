Gwyneth Paltrow reveals battle with COVID-19 last year and lasting symptoms as a “long-hauler” Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her personal experience with COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow is speaking out about her personal experience with COVID-19, saying she had the disease “early on” and sharing that it left her with long-lasting symptoms. Paltrow wrote on her Goop website: “I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.” The 48-year-old actress revealed that she had tests done in January and it “showed really high levels of inflammation” in her body and explained that hers “was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

Paltrow said that she has been taking care of her health by refraining from consuming sugar and alcohol. She also has a new regimen she follows to combat her COVID-19 symptoms called ‘Intuitive Fasting’ which is keto and plant-based, where you fast until 11 a.m. every day. Paltrow said that following this protocol she has the energy to work out so she can release the toxins in her body which she hopes eventually leads to a full recovery from COVID-19.

