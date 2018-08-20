81 Year Old Lady Arrested Because She Drank Boxed Wine!!!

Why do the authorities always have to ruin a good time?!?

The cops in St. Petersburg, Florida got a call at 7:40 A.M. on Thursday about something crazy going down in a public park.

There was an 81-year-old woman named Mary Ellen Stewart sitting on a bench, fully topless, drinking pink Franzia wine straight from the box! I beg to differ, she was drinking her adult sized fermented grape juice box!!!

And when the cops approached her, she started trying to spray them with her wine.

She was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

A lot of people look down upon boxed wine. But, check out Mr. Fancy Pants wine sommelier try them out…He sorta likes them!