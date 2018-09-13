Aaron Rogers Wasn’t High…

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers came back after hurting his knee and led the Green Bay Packers to a wild comeback win over the Chicago Bears. But some fans thought he seemed ‘off’ during a postgame interview.

He had a strange southern accent, and seemed like he was about to burst into laughter at any moment. Some people guessed he might be high on painkillers, but apparently that’s not the case.

Yesterday, Aaron said he suffered a “sprained knee” and that he didn’t take any painkillers because he doesn’t like them. He said he was just hopped up on “a lot of adrenaline.”