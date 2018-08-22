Animals Are Now Cage Free…Wait Animal Crackers?!?

Remember when you were a kid and you’d eat those little rectangle boxes of Barnum’s Animal Crackers, and the box had pictures of zoo and circus animals like lions and elephants in cages on the front?

Well PETA got in touch with Nabisco a few years ago and said they should change their boxes and release the animals.

And Nabisco agreed, so they just unveiled their new animal cracker boxes that show a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe, and gorilla roaming free in a field.

Barnum’s Animal Crackers have been on sale for 115 years, and the animals on the boxes have been in cages for that entire time.

