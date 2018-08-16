Aretha Franklin – 1942-2018 We lost a great voice in music today, Aretha Franklin has passed away. She was incredible and her voice will be heard for generations to come. Listen to the audio tribute below that chronicles some of the best music ever!!! https://www.kickscountry.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-mix-group-aretha-tribute-1.wav SHARE RELATED CONTENT WATCH: Dusty Slay Stand-Up Please Help The Wade Center In Bluefield, WV Popping Zits Could Kill You…For Real! Someone Really, Really, Really Loves Ramen!!! Cleveland Browns Fans Can Get Free Be…IF!!! Dale Jr. Was Once Saved By A Ghost