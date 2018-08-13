Bees Can Get Drunk!!!

Did you know bees can drunk? Specifically, did you know wasps get drunk? This is the time of year when wasps go out looking for sweet fluids to drink . . . and they usually find some rotting, fermented fruit in garbage cans.

Since they’re tiny, even a sip of that is enough to get them hammered. And then they fly off, all drunk and angry and looking for people to sting.

On the bright side, this phase should only last for a few more weeks, but until then, if you see any wasps, just know they might be drunk and could have bad intentions.

The video explains how bees in general get drunk…pretty cool the buzzy dudes like to party!!!