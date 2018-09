According to a new survey, approximately four out of five people gain, quote, “love weight” when they get in a serious relationship. And here are the eight reasons why . . .

1. Eating out more.

2. Adopting a less active lifestyle.

3. Staying home to eat and drink.

4. Exercising less to spend more time together.

5. Trying new foods and restaurants as a couple.

6. Starting a family.

7. Less motivation to keep up your physique.

8. Take more Ubers or taxis together instead of walking places.