Brad Paisley Celebrates Break-Ups with New Video for “Bucked Off”

You can’t help but love Brad Paisley’s sense of humor.  In the new video for “Bucked Off” he highlights break-up videos submitted by fans. It all began with the request.

Then came the hilarious social media tease.

View this post on Instagram

“Tomorrow” -Annie

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

And now we have the completed video! If you’re looking for a way to creative to break up with someone, here’s a few ideas.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dan + Shay Leaves Them ‘Speechless’ in Tonight Show Debut Eric Church in Mourning After Tragic Death of Brother, Cause of Death Released Mitchell Tenpenny gets a platinum certification of “Drunk Me” Maren, Kacey and more are Bonnaroo-bound in 2019 For Jordan Davis, the success of “Take It from Me” is even sweeter since he shares it with his brother Luke Bryan says TV rivalry aside, he and Blake Shelton are both “Team Country Music”
Comments