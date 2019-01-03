Bull Riding and Barrel Racing Jan. 25th & 26th!!!

Kicks Country, and the American Roughstock Association presents:

Professional Bull Riding and Barrel Racing at the Appalachian Regional Expo Center in Wytheville January 25th and 26th.

Gates open at 530 and show starts at 7 both nights…

For more information, call 540-521-3959.

Plus keep listening to win tickets on the Kicks Country Morning Show with Doug and Lori!!!

Don’t miss Bull riding and Barrel racing at the Expo Center in Wytheville with Kicks Country!!!

Wow! Check out the brand new facility HERE

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Your Kids Will Wake You Up Early On Christmas Morning! WATCH: Lil Jon and The Kool-Aid Man “All I Want For Christmas” WATCH: Luke Combs Debuts A New Song WATCH: They’re Here!!! (Sorta) WATCH: An Ant-Man Will Be Important In Avengers:Endgame Remembering The 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush
Comments