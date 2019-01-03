Bull Riding and Barrel Racing Jan. 25th & 26th!!!

Kicks Country, and the American Roughstock Association presents:

Professional Bull Riding and Barrel Racing at the Appalachian Regional Expo Center in Wytheville January 25th and 26th.

Gates open at 530 and show starts at 7 both nights…

For more information, call 540-521-3959.

Plus keep listening to win tickets on the Kicks Country Morning Show with Doug and Lori!!!

Don’t miss Bull riding and Barrel racing at the Expo Center in Wytheville with Kicks Country!!!

Wow! Check out the brand new facility HERE