Carrie Underwood Is Having Another Baby!!!

Carrie Underwood has announced her new arena tour, the Cry Pretty Tour 360, will hit the road in the spring of next year. Why next year? Because the superstar is expecting a baby.

Carrie announced on Instagram that she and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child, a little sister or brother for their son, Isaiah. “We are excited to be adding another fish to our pond…we’re just so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us,” Carrie announced, while sitting under metallic balloons that spell out “BABY.”

Carrie, who will release her new album, Cry Pretty, on September 14, also announced the concert news to her fans in a video on Wednesday morning.

The “in the round”-style tour of 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada kicks off May 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and wraps on Halloween at Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena.

Check out all the information, including ticket and album bundles, on Carrie’s official website.