Carrie Underwood Reveals Miscarriages and Other Personal Stories

Carrie Underwood opened up a vein and let it all out during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning”. She revealed that she went through three miscarriages in the past two years. She had two in 2017, and one earlier this year.

As we know, she didn’t give up. She announced last month that she’s pregnant again, and she’s feeling good.

But the ups and downs of the past two years were tough to take for someone who admits she’s had a pretty charmed life. Quote, “I’d planned that 2017 was going to be the year that I work on new music, and have a baby.

“We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn’t work out. In the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'”

But after two more miscarriages, she was thinking another baby was not in the cards. Quote, “I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay. I have this amazing life. What can I complain about? I can’t.'”

And then the current pregnancy happened, and once again she was SURE she was having a miscarriage. She prayed about that, but with a different tone of voice.

Quote, “I was like, ‘why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’ And for the first time, I actually told God how I felt.

“That was like a Saturday . . . and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great.”