Carrie Underwood stands up for working moms, as she balances motherhood and music

ABC/Image Group LANow that Carrie Underwood‘s finished hosting the CMA Awards for the eleventh time, the chances are good we may be seeing less of her, as she focuses on giving birth to her second son.

While her next major event isn’t until next May’s launch of her Cry Pretty Tour, the Oklahoma native says there’s really no such thing as taking some time off when you’re a mother.

“I mean, I’m a working mom, working wife, same as all the other ones out there. My job’s kinda weird,” Carrie laughs, “but you just figure your way through it, and women, we ladies are good at that.”

As she held her latest CMA Female Vocalist trophy backstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last week, she got emotional reflecting on the intersection of her career and her family.

“I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them,” Carrie said as she fought back tears.

“And I’m just excited,” she added. “I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that, and see me onstage, and hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children, and to other working moms out there, because we got this!”

“Love Wins,” Carrie’s second single from her Cry Pretty album, is currently making its way up the country chart.