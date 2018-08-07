Carrie Underwood Talks About Her New Album

One of the great things about Carrie Underwood is how she looks like the girl next door, as she’s dishing out the pain. Her songs “Before He Cheats”, “Two Black Cadillacs”, “Dirty Laundry” are all about whooping up on bad guys!!!

But it sounds like we won’t be getting any of the ‘evil Carrie’ on her new album. She tells Taste Of Country, “I don’t think I kill anybody off on this one. I know. It’s so unlike me. Everybody lives at the end.”

There will be drama, but it’ll be reality-based. She went on to say, “I feel like just me and where I am in my life. Just going through this crazy life that we go through. I’ve grown up a lot and I feel like ‘the drama’ is more real-life.”

She says this album’s songwriting was influenced by her son Isaiah and her husband Mike Fisher. “You draw off of personal experiences and people you know. Your life influences your music,” she went on to say in the interview.

“Cry Pretty” will be out September 14th. Hear in her own words about the new album on a new label below.