Cleveland Browns Fans Can Get Free Be…IF!!!

The people at Budweiser just got diabolical with their newest promotion. And if you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, you might think it’s just plain mean.

They announced they’re trolling Browns fans this season by putting ten full-sized refrigerators filled with free Bud Light in bars all over the city of Cleveland. But they won’t open until the Browns win their first game.

As soon as they get a win, all of the fridges will unlock automatically. But that might never happen, because the Browns went 0 and 16 last year, and 1 and 15 the year before. And they didn’t win their first game that season until the second-to-last week.

Now to be fair, I am a HUGE Pittsburgh Steelers fan! So I am very biased on this story. I hope the Browns stay thirsty all year. Especially the first game of the 2018 season…(The Steelers play the Browns week 1!)

Check out the video to see how bad the Browns were last year!