Could The Office Reunion Happen Soon?!? By Joey Jarvis | Aug 7, 2018 @ 1:01 PM John Krasinski tells Variety that he's totally game for an 'Office' reunion and why he's worried about what Jim is up to these days. You can see John, not Jim, on Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan" that will be available for streaming August 31st!!!