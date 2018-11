Country Stars Shine on the CMA Red Carpet

RELATED CONTENT

“Hee Haw” Host and Country Music Hall of Fame member Roy Clark dead at 85

RIP Roy Clark Passes Away at 85

Garth, Kelsea, FGL & More CMA Performance Pics

Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year, co-host Carrie Underwood nabs Female Vocalist of the year, at 52nd annual CMA Awards

WATCH: “The Set List” With a Sneak Peek of CMA Presenters, Performers and Nominees

Listen now: Brad Paisley releases new single “Bucked Off” ahead of CMA Awards performance