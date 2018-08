Two guys walked into the Strangnas Cathedral in Sweden on Tuesday afternoon . . . then they smashed a glass security case and literally stole the crown jewels: They grabbed two priceless 400-year-old crowns covered in gold and jewelry.

Then they ran out, stole two bikes, rode them to a lake, and escaped on a speedboat.

The police and Interpol are trying to track them down, but so far, they don’t have a lot of leads.

If they do catch the thieves, they’ll be looking at up to six years in prison.