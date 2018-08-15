Dale Jr. Was Once Saved By A Ghost

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a retired podcaster these days, and on a recent episode he talked about a paranormal experience he had on a race track, although he mistakenly called it “paranoia activity.”

He said, quote, “We’re so much more than just blood vessels and bones and muscle, ya know? And I feel like that it’s quite possible that, in certain situations, when we die, that maybe there’s a spirit capable of continuing on . . .

“When I wrecked in the Corvette in 2004 at Sonoma, it caught fire, somebody pulled me out of that car. I remember sort of moving like in motion going to lean forward and try to climb out of the car, and then something grabbed me under the armpits, pulled me up over the door bars and then let go of me.”

“When I got to the hospital, I was like, ‘Who pulled me out of the car? I gotta say thanks to this person,’ because it was a hand! It was physical hands grabbing me! I felt it.” But he said he was told there was nobody there.

Despite believing in ghosts, Dale does not believe in Bigfoot or Sasquatch. He says he’ll watch the shows about it for entertainment, but he doesn’t think there’s anything out there.

Check out the video to see footage of that crash. Wow maybe there was something out of this world helping him!