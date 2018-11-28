Dan + Shay help rebuild Tree of Life Synagogue after last month’s deadly shooting

ABC/Image Group LA This Sunday, Dan + Shay are set to play a benefit to help re-build Pennsylvania’s Tree of Life Synagogue after last month’s deadly shooting.

It’s a personal cause for the duo, since Dan Smyers grew up in the Pittsburgh area. The December 2 concert at Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater is already sold out.

Then the following Tuesday, Dan and Shay Mooney will perform their latest hit, “Speechless,” on Good Morning America. You can watch for them starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

This week, “Speechless” ascends to #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Goin’ gone: Garth’s first two stadium dates are already sold out The Cowboy Rides Away…mostly: George Strait books a busy 2019 Brett Eldredge is ready to “Glow” with multiple TV appearances and holiday concerts this Christmas season Watch now: Mason Ramsey dreams of a “White Christmas” with Ellen DeGeneres Easton Corbin will close out the 60th Annual National Finals Rodeo next month in Las Vegas Dolly Parton invites you into the studio with Miranda Lambert and more in new “Dumplin’” special on CMT
Comments