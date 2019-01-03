Dan + Shay will be “Speechless” as they make their “Tonight Show” debut next week

ABC/Image Group LADan + Shay are set to make their Tonight Show debut next Tuesday, performing their latest #1, “Speechless,” which is currently spending its third week at the top of the chart. You can tune in to see Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney starting at 11:35 p.m. ET January 8 on NBC.

This week, the duo closed out 2018 and started 2019 by doing their huge hit “Tequila” and the track “All to Myself” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC. “Tequila” is up for both Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song at next month’s Grammys.

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay kick off their headlining tour of the United Kingdom on January 17, ahead of their sold-out run in the U.S. that starts in February.

