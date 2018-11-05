Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and more re-create Montgomery Gentry’s biggest songs on “20 Years of Hits”

Average Joes EntertainmentMontgomery Gentry will mark two decades in country music by releasing a new album that re-creates their biggest hits with some of their best friends in the business.

Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Rodney Atkins and Jimmie Allen are just some of the names who appear on Montgomery Gentry: 20 Years of Hits, which was recorded before Troy Gentry’s death last year in a helicopter crash.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years of hits!” Eddie Montgomery reflects. “Seems like just yesterday me and T-Roy were just getting started in this business being told we would be lucky to make it three to five years.”

“I can’t thank every one of our friends who sang on this album enough,” he adds.

Here’s the complete track listing for Montgomery Gentry: 20 Years of Hits, which comes out November 16:

“Back When I Knew It All” (featuring Brad Paisley)

“Hillbilly Shoes” (featuring Granger Smith)

“Hell Yeah” (featuring Jimmie Allen)

“What Do You Think About That” (featuring Colt Ford)

“My Town”

“Lucky Man” (featuring Darius Rucker)

“Where I Come From”

“Something to Be Proud Of” (featuring Logan Mize)”

“Some People Change”

“Better Me”

“One in Every Crowd” (featuring Rodney Atkins)

“Gone”

