Dierks Bentley Is A Mountaineer!!!

Dierks Bentley has always been a sort-of hippie and a lover of the great outdoors.

The nature thing came up in a recent interview . . . and he said it’s been in his blood since he was a kid.

“I really connect with nature. I know that sounds weird, but I’m made to be outside,” he said.

“I grew up in Arizona and there was a mountain in our backyard, Camelback Mountain. I started climbing it when I was four years old. I just took Knox up it for the first time,” Dierks went on to say.

“[I’m] just so used to being around desert landscape, mountains and family trips to Colorado and summers spent working at Lake Powell, this massive lake on the Arizona-Utah border. Really out west is where I really come alive.”

Knox turns five a week from today.