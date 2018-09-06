Dolly Parton Receives Another Award

Dolly Parton has been named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year. And this part is really a surprise: She’s the 1st country artist to be chosen in their 29-year history. She’ll be honored during a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 8th, which is two days before the Grammys.

She says, quote, “I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”