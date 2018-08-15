DYK: Cats Aren’t Supposed To Drink Milk?!?

Someone polled 2,000 cat owners and asked them which foods they should not feed their cats. For example, 66% didn’t know milk is actually bad for them. (I never knew that…Here’s the reason)

Most cats are lactose intolerant, like many humans. This means that they don’t have the enzymes needed to digest the lactose in milk. … When cats drink cow’s milk, they can end up with painful stomach cramps and diarrhea

Here are nine more foods that are bad for your cat, and how many cat owners have no idea . . .

1. Chocolate. 38% of cat owners in the survey didn’t know it’s bad for cats.

2. Alcohol, 39%.

3. Coffee, 49% didn’t know.

4. Onions, 56%.

5. Garlic, 58%.

6. Raisins and grapes, 60% didn’t know cats can’t eat them.

7. Raw chicken, 70% didn’t know.

8. Cheese, 73% didn’t know it’s bad for them.

9. Cream, 73%.

Now to help us get over this trauma of what we may have fed our cats…Let’s watch an awesome funny cats video!